Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership

Google Stadia Premier Edition has become cheaper, but users wont get the three free months of Stadia Pro unlike earlier. Stadia Pro is really a premium subscription service that lets you stream games in 4K, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound, and also other perks. At the time of release, Google Stadia Premier Edition included Chromecast Ultra HDMI dongle and the Stadia Controller, along with three free months of Stadia Pro, all at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,800) in the US, but now, the purchase price has been reduced to $99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) and the Stadia Pro subscription has been removed.

Stadia is Google’s game streaming service using which users can stream certain games on their PC, their TELEVISION, or their Android phone. It comes in a limited amount of regions and comes with free as well as paid plans.

Google has updated its Stadia Premier Edition store page with the new price of $99 in the US. It states you will get the Clearly White Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra with the purchase, skipping on the free three month membership of Stadia Pro. However, you are able to still get a one month free membership of Stadia Pro by becoming a member of the free version of Stadia. After the one month period, you are able to continue with Stadia Pro by paying $9.99 (roughly Rs. 760) monthly.

Stadia Pro allows usage of free games that they can play as long as their subscription is active. It also brings discounts on some games. Stadia Pro users can enjoy 4K, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound streaming. Notably, Stadia happens to be available in 14 countries and unfortunately, India is not one.

Towards the finish of April, it was announced that PUBG PC has been included with the Google Stadia library for free, but for Stadia Pro users.

