Google Search code mentions a 5G Pixel 4a, but no Google Pixel 5 XL

The guys at 9to5Google have already been digging in the latest beta version of the Google Search app, and they found the complete listing of Google Pixel devices which can be supposed to launch this year plus some that were launched last year. However, this information also suggests that we won’t be getting an XL version of the Google Pixel 5.

We have seen so many leaks with this year’s Google Pixel 4a, and we still don’t know when it will arrive. What we do know, it that this device is apparently going to get a new 5G version. 9to5Google’s Dylan Roussel found a listing of devices using their respective codenames in the code of the latest Google Search app. This list includes the Google Pixel 4 “flame,” Pixel 4 XL “coral,” the Pixel 4a “sunfish,” a 5G version of the Pixel 4a “bramble” and the Pixel 5 “redfin.”

Pixel 4a has slipped again 🤦🏼‍♂️ Announcement was allowed to be happening July 13 (Monday), but just got bumped. What we can see in the machine now is announcement happening on August 3 🧐 The mystery continues… — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 10, 2020

Rumors had already claimed that Google would skip the Google Pixel 4a XL, plus it seems that they can also do the same with the Google Pixel 5 XL. Now, we’re still waiting for a possible launch date for just about any of these devices. Jon Prosser has also tweeted that the Pixel 4a was allowed to be launched next Monday, July 13, but it seems that they will have now chose to move the announcement to August 3.

Source 9to5Google

Via Twitter