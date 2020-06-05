Google Says State-Backed Hackers Targeted Trump, Biden US Presidential Campaigns

Google mentioned state-backed hackers have focused the campaigns of each President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, though it noticed no proof that the phishing makes an attempt have been profitable.

The firm confirmed the findings after the director of its Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, disclosed the makes an attempt Thursday on Twitter.

Huntley mentioned a Chinese group referred to as Hurricane Panda focused Trump marketing campaign staffers whereas an Iranian outfit referred to as Charming Kitten had tried to breach accounts of Biden marketing campaign employees. Such phishing makes an attempt usually contain solid emails with hyperlinks designed to reap passwords or infect gadgets with malware.

Recently TAG noticed China APT group focusing on Biden marketing campaign workers & Iran APT focusing on Trump marketing campaign workers with phishing. No signal of compromise. We despatched customers our govt assault warning and we referred to fed legislation enforcement. https://t.co/ozlRL4SwhG — Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley) June 4, 2020

The effort focused private e-mail accounts of staffers in each campaigns, in keeping with the corporate assertion. A Google spokesman added that “the timeline is recent and that a couple of people were targeted on both campaigns.” He would not say how many.

Google said it sent targeted users “our standard government-backed attack warning” and referred the incidents to federal law enforcement.

Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, called the announcement “a major disclosure of potential cyber-enabled influence operations, just as we saw in 2016.”

His tweet referred to the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent online release of internal emails — some doctored — that US investigators determined sought to assist the Trump campaign.

Neither the Biden nor the Trump campaign would not say how many staffers were targeted, when the attempts took place or whether the phishing was successful.

Both campaigns have been extremely reticent about discussing cyber security.

“The Trump campaign has been briefed that foreign actors unsuccessfully attempted to breach the technology of our staff,” the marketing campaign mentioned in an announcement. “We are vigilant about cybersecurity and do not discuss any of our precautions.”

The Biden campaign did not even confirm the attempt.

“We are aware of reports from Google that a foreign actor has made unsuccessful attempts to access the personal email accounts of campaign staff,” it mentioned in an announcement. “We have known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and we are prepared for them.”

Hurricane Panda, also known by security researchers as Zirconium or APT31 — an abbreviation for “advanced persistent threat” — is known for focusing on intellectual property theft and other espionage. Charming Kitten, also known as Newscaster and APT35, is reported to have targeted US and Middle Eastern government officials and businesses, also for information theft and spying.

In October, Microsoft said hackers linked to Iran’s government had targeted a US presidential campaign and the New York Times and Reuters identified the target as Trump’s re-election campaign. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said at the time that there was “no indication that any of our campaign infrastructure was targeted.”

A former director of the National Security Agency, Keith Alexander, said Thursday during an online seminar that he fully expects geopolitical rivals of the US to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis and unrest in the US.

“This is an increased time I think for adversaries to hurt our country and I do think they will take that during elections,” he said.