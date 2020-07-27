Google reportedly will keep employees working remotely until July 2021

Google prepares to keep 200,000 full-time and agreement employees working remotely until a minimum of July 2021,The Wall Street Journal reported Other tech companies have actually revealed long-lasting strategies to keep employees working from house due to constraints from the coronavirus pandemic, however Google would be the very first to extend remote working into the middle of next year.

According to the WSJ, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google moms and dad business Alphabet, made the call recently following a conference with leading business executives.

Google had actually formerly revealed strategies to resume some workplaces for a restricted variety of employees beginning on July sixth, however it made the go back to physical workplaces optional. Pichai decided to develop a more particular amount of time for remote working in part to provide Google employees with households more certainty about for how long they would be working from house, as numerous are having problem with irregular instructions from school districts, the WSJ reported.

Facebook, Twitter, and Square have actually currently revealed strategies to permit employees to continue working remotely forever.

Google did not right away return an ask for discussMonday

.