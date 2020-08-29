Google reportedly took five days to decide not to remove misleading ads about voting by mail

Google took five days to evaluation a number of ads with misleading details about voting by mail prior to deciding to authorize them,The Washington Post reported The ads were produced by Protect My Vote– a group the Post refers to as “shadowy”– and appeared to target individuals in a number of US states, consisting of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, and Texas, appearing in reaction to look for “mail-in voting.” One of the ads checks out “think mail-in voting and absentee voting are the same. Think again! There are different safeguards for each,” a misleading and unreliable claim.

Google eventually decreased to remove theads Spokeswoman Charlotte Smith informed the Post “We have zero tolerance for ads that employ voter suppression tactics or undermine participation in elections. When we find those ads, we take them down.” Google did not right away react to an ask for remark from The Verge on Saturday.

According to the Post, Protect My Vote is connected with conservative advocacy organization FreedomWorks, which has actually supported causes associated to President Trump’s reelection. The president has consistently questioned the legitimacy of voting by mail over the previous a number of weeks, without pointing out any concrete proof of prohibited activity.

Google, Twitter, and Facebook all have actually attempted, with …