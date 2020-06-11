Google Releases Android 11 Beta for Pixel Phones, Focusing on People, Controls, and Privacy

Google has released Android 11 beta for Pixel phones after it cancelled the June 3 unveiling event because of the ongoing protests. After multiple developer previews for the upcoming update to Android, the OS has reached beta phase and brings numerous new features that Google has categorised into three groups: People, Controls, and Privacy. Android 11 beta brings chat bubbles, improved media controls, and improved control over sensitive permissions. Additionally, Google also released several new features in Android Studio 4.1 Beta and 4.2 Canary.

People

In its weblog post, Google says it’s making Android more “people-centric and expressive” so that it can recognise and prioritize certain conversations. The notifications in Android 11 beta are divided into three categories namely, conversations, alerting notifications, and silent notifications.

As the name suggests, the conversations section that’s on top shows all of the chat related notifications. The alerting notifications section shows information like emails as the silent notifications section shows social media updates. The conversation section also allows users to create a conversation shortcut on their home screen or set a reminder.

Android 11 beta also introduces chat bubbles much like what we’ve previously seen with apps like Facebook Messenger. This bubble feature has now been integrated into the OS. Google says this is better for multi-tasking and keeping conversations because. Essentially, these bubbles may help users answer conversations and never have to switch involving the current app and the messaging app.

Android 11 beta adds improved and consolidated keyboard suggestions that provide “context-specific entities and strings” in the suggestion strip. This means users will get more relevant suggestions while typing. However, it’s unclear whether this will be exclusive to Google’s Gboard or work with alternative party keyboards aswell. Google has additionally implemented an on-device visual cortex for improved voice access. It can comprehend what’s on the screen and generate labels for better voice commands.

Controls

A new power button menu has been added in Android 11 beta that provides users the capability to access their connected devices more easily. The media controls will allow for quick switching between connected devices to handle audio and video output. This feature can be turned on from the developer options.

Privacy

Google says it’s added enhanced control over sensitive permissions with the Android 11 beta. Users will be able to give apps a one-time use of microphone, camera, or location and the app will request for access again when it is used the next time. All the runtime permissions that the app has been granted will be reset if that one app is not used for an extended time frame. Android 11 has 12 new updateable modules that may allow expedited updates for the core components of Android, as well as aid in improving security, privacy, and consistency.

Android Studio

The new features put into Android Studio 4.1 Beta and 4.2 Canary include simpler debugging, better device testing with the Android Emulator, easier machine learning, and better games tooling. Android Studio is Google’s integrated development environment for Android and those interested can find out more here.

How to obtain Android 11 beta

Android 11 beta can be obtained for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL. If you have an eligible Pixel phone, head on to the enrolment page and you should see you eligible devices which are associated with you Google account. After enrolling, you should get yourself a notification within 24 hours on your phone for the update.

If perhaps not, you can check for in by hand by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update, and tap on Check for update.

However, if you still don’t start to see the update, head on to the download page to by hand download and install Android 11 beta. There are two approaches to do this, utilising the Android Flash Tool or manually flashing your Pixel phone, both of which have step-by-step directions.

