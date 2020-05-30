Google pushes back Android 11 Beta Launch Show once again

Googles Android 11 roadmap has been hitting all types of snags recently. The unique Google I/O May 12 to May 14 occasion was canceled solely, attributable to COVID-19. With it, the anticipated Android 11 Beta launch morphed right into a fourth Developer Preview construct of the OS. The then scheduled June 1 Launch Show on-line occasion was later postponed to June 3. And within the newest growth, that date has now been scrapped, as nicely, pushing the entire thing back an undetermined period of time.

We are excited to let you know extra about Android 11, however now isn’t the time to have fun. We are suspending the June third occasion and beta launch. We’ll be back with extra on Android 11, quickly.  Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

The official Android Developers Twitter account dropped the information, together with a reasonably cheap trace as to what doubtless motivated the choice. The ongoing stress in Oakland, Los Angeles appears to be enjoying a significant half right here. Google sometimes does its finest to border I/O occasions as a celebration of the colourful Android ecosystem, its builders, customers and shiny future. We can undoubtedly respect the choice and perceive the potential poor style social implications of holding such a present now.

Hopefully, the continued delays dont have another implications for Android 11 itself. We have already got a common concept of among the new options to look ahead to within the OS. Still, many different, doubtlessly necessary bits, like obligatory seamless replace assist are much less mentioned and shrouded in thriller. Google has already promised a set of 12 binge-worthy talks on Android, beginning with the fundamentals (Whats new and Whats new in System UI) and overlaying many matters for developer and the Google Play ecosystem. Heres hoping we get to see these, in addition to the Beta Launch Show sooner reasonably than later. Well hold you posted if extra developments floor.

