Google pulls popular app that helped remove Chinese apps from phones

Google has eliminated a popular Indian-developed app from its Play Store that promised to search out and remove Chinese apps from smartphones. The search large confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the app, which was known as “Remove Chinese Apps,” was eliminated for violating its Deceptive Behavior Policy, which prohibits software program from encouraging or deceptive customers into “removing or disabling third-party apps.”

The app’s removing comes at a time when a Himalayan border dispute is driving anti-Chinese sentiment in India. TechCrunch notes that the state of affairs has result in some Indian celebrities calling for his or her followers to delete Chinese-developed apps like TikTok from their phones, in a transfer which seems to have the backing of some inside India’s ruling BJP social gathering.

“You are awesome, no China app found”

Before its ejection from the shop, Remove Chinese Apps had grown popular in India. Reuters reports that it had amassed over 5 million downloads since late May, and was the highest trending free app within the nation. The app labored by scanning phones for Chinese apps like ByteDance’s TikTok and Alibaba’s UC Browser, earlier than giving the choice to maintain or remove. If no Chinese-made apps have been discovered on a cellphone, a pop-up message learn “You are awesome, no China app found.”

In mild of the Indian-Chinese tensions, Indian customers have directed their anger offended on the ByteDance app TikTok, resulting in the discharge of an Indian-developed different known as Mitron. However, Mitron has additionally been eliminated from the Play Store for violating Google’s insurance policies, CNBCTV18 reports.

The developer of Remove Chinese Apps, OneTouch AppLabs, confirmed the removing on its website, however claimed that the app is supposed just for instructional functions, and doesn’t “promote or force people to uninstall any of the application(s).”