Google promises a fix to the Pixel Buds connectivity issue

Google launched its first true wi-fi in-ear headphones again in October 2019 beneath the title Pixel Buds. It took greater than six months for the firm to truly launch them, and but they arrived with an issue out of the field.

Users have been complaining about connection points and audio dropouts, which the firm has now acknowledged. According to one worker named Chelsea W., the firm will probably be rolling out software program updates in the coming weeks.

Later, the similar worker adopted up with a few of the enhancements that want to be pushed, and the crew narrowed them down to lower cases of telephone name cut-outs, enhance auto-recovery when on or each earbuds lose connection, and enhance media playback stability for telephones which have software program audio encoding. Some customers additionally skilled audio hissing/static noise, which ought to be fastened in a software program replace (firmware #296).

One would possibly suppose that Google has realized its lesson and can step up its high quality management after launching the Pixel 2 telephones with {hardware} and software program points, adopted by the Pixel three with {hardware} and software program points, adopted by the Pixel four with {hardware} and software program points.

However, the Mountain View firm truly elevated its gross sales with 52% on a yearly foundation, so maybe these aren’t too massive a deal for its followers.

Source