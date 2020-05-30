Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid US protests – Armenian News

Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google on Saturday mentioned it has postponed subsequent week’s deliberate unveiling of the beta model of its newest Android 11 cellular working system in gentle of protests and unrest within the United States.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate,” Google mentioned in a message posted on its Android builders web site, based on Reuters.

The occasion was initially scheduled to happen just about on Wednesday, the web site reported. In a tweet, it mentioned that it’s going to announce extra particulars on the brand new model of Android “soon,” with out specifying any dates.

Protests have unfold throughout the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck beneath a white police officer’s knee.