Google Play Store Testing Ways to Make App Subscriptions More Transparent

Google Play app subscriptions could become clearer and easier to join, as is reportedly taking care of a new way to make app subscriptions more transparent. A new method is being devised that will allow Android users to buy app subscriptions outside of the app. The necessary subscription details and pricing information will undoubtedly be detailed on the Google Play listing, and a fresh button right next to ‘Install’ will allow users to purchase the app subscription even prior to the app is installed. Google has rolled out this functionality to a few group of developers as of this moment, for testing purposes.

Google confirmed to TechCrunch this feature has been given for testing to just a couple developers for the time being. The feature enables yet another button right next to the ‘Install’ option on an app listing on Google Play store. This new ‘Free trial and Install’ button lets users purchase the app’s subscription and also its trial offer. The report says that the functionality is possible due to the recent introduction of Android Billing Library version 3.

Right below the ‘Free trial and Install’ button on the app listing page in Google Play, there exists a small dialog box providing you with all information about the app’s subscription. It informs an individual of the duration of the trial offer, when it’s going to end, and the cost for using the app’s premium features once the trial period ends. The dialog box also details the premium feature set that the subscription brings along, allowing users to make an informed decision before they pay up.

A host of fleeceware apps carry on to plague app stores looking to dupe consumers through tricky subscription tactics and complex cancellation procedures. With this new feature, Google looks to bring more transparency for consumers before committing to down load the app or buy the premium features.

This new feature could help developers attract more valuable paid subscribers and reduce requests for refunds. There is not any word on when this feature will undoubtedly be available broadly.

