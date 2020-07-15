Google Play Pass expands to Canada, Australia, and 7 more countries

Google Play Pass was first launched in September 2019 as a subscription service that provides apps and games without ads or in-app purchases. It was exclusive to the U.S.A. Finally, the service is expanding to nine new countries. Once available, it will be provided with a free one-month trial. After the end of the trial period, it’s $4.99 per month,

The new regions include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and the UK. These countries will receive Play Pass this week. Users can also opt for the new yearly subscription option. Google is adding the new yearly subscription option that costs $29.99 per year.

For comparison, the Google Play Pass competitor, Apple Arcade, which is only for games, costs $50 per year (or $4.99 per month). Moreover, Google says over 150 titles have been added to the Play Pass over the past few months.

Source: Google Blog