Google Play Music on Wear OS will shut down in a few weeks

Google Play Music as a service will start its staggered, region-based shutdown beginning next month, however Wear OS users have just a few weeks delegated utilize the smartwatch app prior to it’s rendered unusable. That latter information went unmentioned throughout Google’s statement that put a December expiration date on the service, and it went undetected– up until Android Police got on a recent post that information its upcoming sunsetting on Google’s Wear OS online forums.

The most noteworthy thing to remove here is while you can quickly move your Google Play Music library over to YouTube Music on the mobile app, there isn’t a Wear OS app for YouTube Music to rapidly take its location. Google states in the online forum post that it prepares to bring enhancements to YouTube Music in the coming months, however it does not straight-out guarantee that a replacement app is coming. I’m uncertain I ‘d recommend holding your breath for a replacement, either, as Google eliminated its online forum post that information how to listen to music on your watch. (Here’s a Wayback Machine link, if you wonder regarding what it stated.)

Once the Wear OS app shuts down, Google states your watch will just work as a remote to manage music playing from YouTube Music on your Android or iOS phone. This is a hard break compared to the wider performance that …