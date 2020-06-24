Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps

Google launched the first beta for Android 11 early in the day this month and has started to detail the new features that will be contained in the new OS version. Now, the search giant has revealed the addition of new subscription capabilities, including promotional codes or vanity codes which can be redeemed by multiple users. As per Google’s weblog, these codes are useful all through marketing campaigns for developers to expand their reach. Google refers to these capabilities as a “frictionless redemption flow” to easily redeem codes on the Google Play store.

As per the blog post, the brand new subscription capabilities were announced at the Android 11 beta launch. Google states that with the new promotional code capabilities for subscriptions, promotions could be sent to a more targeted set of users. Building on the one-time promotion codes from this past year, Google has launched a “new frictionless redemption flow” that’s meant to allow users to easily redeem a code, buy the subscription, after which install this app from the Play store. The search giant says this significantly simplifies the experience.

The Google Play store now supports custom codes also referred to as vanity codes that can be redeemed by multiple users. Google says why these custom vanity codes could be posted in advertisements or social promotions by developers and users can redeem these codes in a specific app. This can be done by entering the code in the payment methods screen. Once the code is entered, the consumer will be prompted to buy the subscription and install the app.

Additionally, developers will have the ability to remind their subscribers of up to four benefits of this subscription if the user goes to cancel it. Additionally, developers is now able to give users the ability to re-subscribe to recently expired subscriptions straight from the Google Play subscriptions centre.

