Google Play Console reveals Samsung Galaxy M01s is a rebranded Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy M01s recently bagged TUV Rheinland certification with a 3,900 mAh battery and now it’s been spotted on Google Play Console, which reveals the M01s is actually a rebranded Galaxy A10s announced last August.

The listing of the Galaxy A10s on the Play Console also mentions the Galaxy M01s, suggesting the M01s will be a rebadged A10s. It also incorporates key specs – Helio P22 SoC, up to 3GB RAM, and an HD+ display.

If the Galaxy M01s is indeed a rebranded A10s, then you can are expecting it to pack a 6.2″ TFT display, an 8MP selfie camera, and a dual camera setup at the back comprising a 13MP main and 2MP depth sensor units.









Samsung Galaxy A10s

The smartphone may also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, a dedicated slot for microSD card, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microUSB port.

