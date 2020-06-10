Google Pixel Series Saw More Shipments Than OnePlus in 2019, 52 Percent YoY Increase in Shipments: IDC

Google’s Pixel sequence reportedly noticed its greatest shipments figures in 2019 regardless of the lacklustre Pixel four launch response, analysis agency IDC government claims. Associate VP for EMEA Devices at IDC, Francisco Jeronimo says that 2019 was one of the best performing yr for the Pixel sequence, and the cargo numbers outpaced OnePlus as effectively. He attributed the success to sturdy performances in USA, Western Europe, and Japan areas. Even although the Pixel four sequence was obtained with combined opinions, Google’s enlargement to a few new markets helped drive extra shipments. Furthermore, the Pixel Three sequence sturdy shipments contributed to the numbers.

Jeronimo tweeted that the Google Pixel smartphone sequence noticed a 52 p.c year-on-year enhance in 2019. A complete of seven.2 million items of the Pixel smartphones have been shipped in the final yr, making it the corporate’s greatest efficiency since launch of the Pixel sequence in 2016. He notes that the Google now ships extra Pixel telephones than OnePlus as a result of rising shipments. The firm was capable of attain the very best quantity ever on account of sturdy performances in the USA, Western Europe, and Japan.

He attributed the rising shipments numbers to the Pixel Three and Pixel Three XL telephones launched late in 2018. He stated that the Pixel 3a and Pixel four sequence noticed fewer items shipped in the primary two quarter of shipments than the Pixel 3. The second quarter of shipments of the Pixel Three sequence was in 2019 and this helped in boosting Google’s place in the smartphone market. IDC government claims that whereas the shipments numbers are rising, the Pixel sequence continues to be removed from reaching high 10 listing. While he did say that Pixel telephones noticed extra shipments than OnePlus, he did not reveal precise shipments figures for OnePlus telephones in 2019.

Based on IDC’s findings, the Pixel four sequence’ lacklustre reception had little impression on Google’s momentum in the smartphone market. The Pixel Three and the Pixel 3a sequence have managed to drive the shipments numbers to make 2019 the corporate’s greatest ever but. However, Google’s 2020 numbers could also be impacted on account of lower than encouraging response for the Pixel four and the continuing COVID-19 disaster that has precipitated a number of delays in smartphone launches, other than inflicting manufacturing difficulties.

