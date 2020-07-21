Google Pixel camera’s lead developer is now working on a camera app with Adobe

Marc Levoy is the man behind the excellent computational photography that made Pixels famous. He and his team worked on the Night Sight feature, HDR+ and Portrait Mode without requiring a second camera for depth sensing. Well, Marc is now with Adobe and is working on a fantastic new project – a universal camera app.

What “universal” means is that almost anyone with a smartphone could benefit from Adobe’s app.

For now, Adobe’s giving little details on the project, but we now have little doubt that we will soon be hearing more about it later on.

Via