Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)

UPDATE: Google has Google has officially confirmed that it intends to release the flagship Pixel 5 this fall alongside the Pixel 4a (5G). The updated story continues below:

Every Google Pixel smartphone has been made available to purchase in two sizes at launch. On Monday, that strategy comes to an end with the introduction of the Google Pixel 4a, or at least that’s what everybody thought until recently.

The Google Pixel 4a (5G) will undercut the LG Velvet 5G

The smartphone that was previously known as the Google Pixel 5 XL is now officially known as the Google Pixel 4a (5G). And as Google itself has now confirmed, the midrange 5G smartphone will make its international debut this fall alongside the flagship Google Pixel 5.

High-end Pixel devices are typically announced in early October. But virtually every smartphone manufacturer is facing COVID-19 delays this year, so an introduction in late October or early November seems much more likely at this stage.

The Google Pixel 4a (5G) will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. As Google has now confirmed, it will only cost $499 in the United States. That makes it an impressive $100 cheaper than both the LG Velvet 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71…

