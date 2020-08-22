Google Pixel 5 to feature 90Hz screen and ultrawide camera, 4a 5G to come with Snapdragon 765G

Google revealed the Pixel 4a previously this month and teased its 5G alternative together with the Pixel 5, both of which are reported to launch on September 30. Google hasn’t exposed any specifications of these smart devices yet, however the CAD-based renders of the Pixel 5 that dripped the other day exposed its style, and today we get to understand more about the phone’s specifications.

Citing individuals familiar with Google’s upcoming phones, Android Central declares the Pixel 5 will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is barely a surprise given that the smart device was formerly found on a criteria database with this chipset. Unlike its 4G equivalent that has a Snapdragon 730G SoC at the helm, the Pixel 4a 5G will likewise have the Snapdragon 765G under the hood.

Google Pixel 5 dripped render

The Pixel 5 will sport a 6″ 90Hz OLED screen, which is 0.2″ smaller sized than 4a 5G’s screen, however has the precise very same footprint as the Pixel 4a due to smaller sized bezels. The screen resolution might be Full HD+ for both.

For photography, the Pixel 5 will have a double camera setup on the back, which will be a mix of routine (large) and ultrawide angle electronic cameras – the latter being a very first for Pixel phones given that Google has actually never ever utilized an ultrawide angle lens for rear electronic cameras.

The Pixel 5 was formerly …