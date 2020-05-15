Google Pixel 4a to undercut iPhone SE starting price with double the storage

The Google Pixel 4a is ready to arrive quickly, probably in early June. Following an inadvertent leak of the cellphone and a video testing the cellphones efficiency and battery life, we now get to study extra about the cellphones pricing.

It was initially rumored that the Google Pixel 4a will begin at $399 identical to the iPhone SE. Now in accordance to 9to5Google‘s sources the Pixel 4a might value lower than the least expensive iPhone. The declare is that Google would promote a 128GB variant of the Pixel 4a for $349, whereas a 64GB variant may be simply $299.

supply means that $349 price shall be for 128GB mannequin  Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 14, 2020

The Google Pixel 3a was very profitable final yr and setting an aggressive price level would definitely enable Google to ship extra models. Following Googles personal crews discontentment with the Pixel four and its lack of enthusiasm for the launch, the Pixel 4a may be simply what the Pixel crew wants proper now.

Theres a fantastic chance well see the Pixel 4a launch throughout the Android 11 Beta Launch Show thats scheduled for June 3.

This is a livestream occasion the place Google will announce a few of the issues it anticipated to make public throughout the now-cancelled Google I/O, together with the anticipated launch of the Android 11 public beta.

Leaked Pixel 4a render

The Pixel 4a is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 730 chipset with 6GB of RAM and both 64GB or 128GB of storage. The cellphone will come with a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED show, a 12.2MP rear and 8MP front-facing digital camera.