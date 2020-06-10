Google Pixel 4a rumors: release date, specs and price

Under normal circumstances, Google would have introduced its Pixel 4A smartphone by now. Last year’s Pixel 3A and 3A XL upended what consumers could expect from the $400 phone — specially in terms of camera performance. The company aggressively advertised that strength by comparing its midrange device to Apple’s pricey iPhones, which (at the time) couldn’t compare to Pixels when it came to low-light photography.

Selling an excellent camera with Google’s exemplary software at a price under $500 turned out to be a good recipe. It’s generally believed that the Pixel 3A and 3A XL are among the more productive Google-branded phones to date. They were a bright spot between sluggish sales of the Pixel 3 and more recently the Pixel 4. (Last month, The Information published a report having said that Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh wasn’t altogether pleased about how the company’s latest flagship smartphone proved.)

So there’s a whole lot riding on the Pixel 4A to transport forward that reputation and success. With Google I/O 2020 canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google was left without the obvious, opportune moment to announce it. Monthly later, today’s Android 11 announcements from Google came and went without any mention of Pixel 4A.

Recent rumors have pegged a release for sometime in July, which may be just three months before Google’s old-fashioned October hardware event. We’re not residing in ordinary times at the moment, who knows how Google will approach the fall cycle? But others have continued shipping services in recent months, including Apple having its second-generation iPhone SE. That, and other midrange devices like Samsung’s Galaxy A51, are the most daunting challengers that the Pixel 4A faces — and it’s not even in the mix yet. The 4A has strong points aside from its camera; the all-screen design looks much more modern compared to iPhone SE’s display, though it’s less of a standout in the Android world.

What we realize about the Pixel 4A

As always, Google has done an awful job keeping a lid on the Pixel 4A ahead of announcement. Full specifications, renders, pictures of prototype Pixel 4A devices, and camera samples have all leaked out over the last many months. Even the phone’s new wallpapers are already available. In April, 9to5Google published a detailed rundown on the hardware:

5.81-inch display (2340 x 1080 resolution)

Snapdragon 730

64GB or 128GB storage

6GB RAM

3,080mAh battery

12.2-megapixel rear camera

Same video recording capabilities as Pixel 4 (max of 4K at 30fps)

8-megapixel front-facing camera (hole-punch cutout)

Headphone jack

Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

No real surprises there, but it’s worth nothing that Google has apparently switched to Universal Flash Storage instead of the slower eMMC flash storage it put in the Pixel 3A and 3A XL. And it’s nice to begin to see the Pixel 4A receiving the exact same 6GB of RAM since the Pixel 4 to avoid any multitasking frustrations.

What about the Pixel 4A XL?

There’ve been rumors that Google has either outright canceled or somewhat postponed the more expensive Pixel 4A XL. It sounds like the telephone is a goner. Aside from the larger, higher-res screen, it could have differed from the normal model by including a more substantial battery and adding a secondary rear camera. Odds are this would’ve been a telephoto lens just like the Pixel 4, even though myself and numerous others wish Google had plumped for an ultrawide camera alternatively. Hopefully the Pixel 5 gets that right.

Image: Pigtou

How much will the Pixel 4A cost?

Google is expected to at the very least match the $399 starting place of last year’s Pixel 3A. But 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall has said the business might go even lower — down to $349 — so that it can get that pricing advantage over the iPhone SE and other competitors.

But the first step is really announcing finished ..