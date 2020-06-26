Google Pixel 4a inches closer to launch as it gets FCC certified

The Google Pixel 4a was supposed to arrive in May but the launch got delayed to June, then July and a current report claimed the 2020 Pixel isn’t coming before October. There’s no official word from Google yet, but a Google smartphone which is likely the Pixel 4a has been certified by the USA’s FCC, meaning it’s closer to launch than ever before.

FCC lists a Google phone with three different model numbers – G025N, G025M, and G025J – with the last one likely being the US model. The documents shared by FCC also reveal Google will go for an e-label to keep consitently the back of the smartphone devoid of any markings for a clean look.

Additionally, the FCC filing features a complete set of wireless bands the smartphone will support.







List of wireless bands supported by the Pixel 4a

Previously leaked renders have revealed the style of the Google Pixel 4a and rumors have it that the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC at the helm with 6GB RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB – rumored to cost $299 and $349, respectively.

The Pixel 4a will sport a 5.81″ FullHD+ OLED screen with a punch-hole in the top-left corner for the 8MP selfie camera. Around the back, you will get a single 12.2MP main camera joined by a fingerprint reader.



Leaked Pixel 4a render

Powering the mid-ranger will be a 3,080mAh battery which will charge at up 18W through a USB-C port.

Source | Via