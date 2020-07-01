Google Pixel 4a gets two more certifications on its way to becoming official

The Pixel 4a saga continues. This affordable smartphone was initially rumored to make an appearance at the Google I/O conference in May, however that got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So we heard the launch was pushed to July, but apparently that isn’t happening anymore, with the handset inexplicably now being expected to see the light of day in October.

That’s weird, considering how much it’s already leaked, but it is from the weirdest thing Google’s ever done. Regardless of once the Pixel 4a will actually become available, it’s continuing its certification march. It was recently spotted at the FCC, and it’s added a couple of more such prerequisite steps in its journey towards availability, at IMDA and BIS.

The latter might mean that it will likely be launched in India, but it’s not certain. These documents don’t really reveal any such thing we did not know. The Pixel 4a will have 4G support (and no 5G), NFC, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, and Bluetooth, unsurprisingly.

Past rumors and leaks have discussed the phone coming with a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen (with no high refresh rate), a 3,080 mAh battery, and a single rear camera. Expect to start to see the Snapdragon 730 SoC running things, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage.

