Google Pixel 4a gets more certifications, 3,140 mAh battery and 18W charging confirmed

Google remains to be withholding any information on the Pixel 4a however whereas we’re ready for the cellphone to go official, it managed to go by way of more certification companies. This time it was Taiwan’s NCC and TUV Rheinland that reveal the cellphone will include a 3,140 mAh battery and 18W charger.







NCC certification

The charger is noticed with the TC G1001-US and G1000-US mannequin numbers whereas the battery bears the G025J-B title and reveals it’s acquired a 3,140mAh typical and 3,080mAh rated capability.









TUV Rheinland itemizing and charger

According to probably the most present speculations, the Pixel 4a will sport a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED show, Snapdragon 730 SoC and a single rear digicam. It’s anticipated to come back with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. This yr we gained’t be getting an XL variant however the common model must be coming any second now.

