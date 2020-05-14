Google Pixel 4a benchmarked and battery tested

The most recent thorough leakage referring to the unreleased Google Pixel 4a reveals the tool running various video games and standards, repainting an extremely full photo of what to anticipate from the phone when it ultimately releases. The video clip is published by Cuban YouTube network TechnoLike Plus, which has a pre-production Pixel 4a in hand.

Gaming is smooth thanks to a Snapdragon 730 combined to 6GB of RAM – not one of the most innovative mix around, however okay either. It’s absolutely an action up from the Snapdragon 670 in the Pixel 3a.

As for standards, the Pixel 4a racked up 268,973 on AnTuTu (that’s around what a Galaxy Note10 Lite handles, much better than a Redmi Note 8 Pro), 2544/6370 on Geekbench 4.4 (single/multi-thread rating), which is a bit much better than a Galaxy Note10 Lite and a little even worse than a Galaxy A71

Finally the video clip enters deepness with battery life, revealing the battery details display on the front. The Google Pixel 4a took care of as high as 7 hrs and 21 mins of screen-on time once and 5 hrs and 20 mins on the various other.

The Pixel 4a was initially due for statement on May 22, however records recommend it might be postponed up until June.

It will certainly have a 5.81- inch FullHD+ OLED display with a solitary punch-hole selfie cam, a Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64 GB or 128 GB of storage space and a solitary 12 MP cam on the back.