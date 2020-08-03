Google Pixel 4a announced with Snapdragon 730G and 5.81-inch display

After months of rumors and speculations, the Google Pixel 4a is finally official. As expected this year we are not getting an XL version, the affordable Pixel only coming in a single 5.81″ size.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. There are no versions with extra storage nor a microSD card so that will have to do it.

The 5.81″ OLED panel has 1080 x 2340px resolution with a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a punch-hole for the 8MP front-facing camera in the upper-left corner of the screen. With a display of this size, the Pixel 4a will easily attract users looking for something affordable and compact at the same time.

The back houses a single 12.2MP 1/2.55″ sensor with large 1.4µm pixels and fast f/1.7 optics that it supports all the Pixel 4 features like Night Sight, Portrait Mode, Top Shot. There’s also OIS to keep your videos shake-free On the front, we have one 8MP cam with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12μm pixels, but no autofocus.

The Google Pixel 4a packs a rather small 3,140 mAh battery that can be charged over the Power Delivery 2.0 standard at up to 18W. It’s also important to note that the 3.5mm audio jack is still on board.

The phone is available for pre-order in the US for $349 while actual sales will…