Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live image and specs leak online

Tonight, we were dealt with to the very first live picture of theGoogle Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 A Redditor shared (and has actually because erased) an image that apparently reveals the Pixel 5 in black and Pixel 4a 5G in white. The picture, which can be seen in the included image in addition to below, supposedly reveals both phones side-by-side, with the smaller sized Pixel 5 left wing and the bigger Pixel 4a 5G on the right.





The Redditor likewise shared a set of specs in a remark, which we have actually replicated listed below because the user has actually erased their remarks:

Google Pixel 5 4,000 mAh battery Rear electronic cameras 0.5 x wide-angle lens, potentially the 16MP Sony IMX481 12.2 MP primary cam (supposedly the Sony IMX363) Front cam Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM 90Hz screen Plastic back Physical finger print scanner on back No 3.5 mm earphone jack

Google Pixel 4a 5G 3,800 mAh battery Rear electronic cameras 0.5 x wide-angle lens, potentially the 16MP Sony IMX481 12.2 MP primary cam (supposedly the Sony IMX363) Front cam Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM 60Hz screen Physical finger print scanner on back 3.5 mm earphone jack



The user likewise published a couple of screenshots from thePixel 5 One was a screenshot from the AndroBench storage standard revealing storage speeds normal of UFS 2.1 storage while another screenshot from a hardware information app revealed the battery capability as 4,000 mAh.

While we can’t validate the credibility of the live picture and by extension the specs published by the Redditor, the details does primarily line …