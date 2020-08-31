Google Photos on iOS can now crop, trim, and add filters to your videos

The Google Photos app for iOS is getting an upgraded video editor that includes numerous helpful brand-new functions, consisting of the capability to trim video, add filters, crop, and make changes like direct exposure, contrast, and saturation.
The brand-new video editor alternatives work likewise to the existing image modifying tools. Simply tap the “edit” button when previewing a video, and you’ll be taken to the brand-new editor, which includes numerous brand-new tabs, in addition to the existing “export frame” choice.
There’s a range of filters, consisting of an “Auto” filter that smartly changes your video. There are manual change controls, divided into a Light menu (for direct exposure, contrast, whites, highlights, shadows, blacks, and vignette sliders) and Color (to change saturation, heat, tint, complexion, and deep blue).
The crop menu likewise includes a range of alternatives, which need to assist when transforming video to share on social networks platforms likeInstagram The brand-new editor offers both predetermined crops, like 16:9, 4:3, 3:2, and square, in addition to the choice to by hand change your frame to whatever you ‘d like.
The brand-new additions significantly broaden the level of control users had more than videos within the Google Photos app. Previously, users were restricted to standard …