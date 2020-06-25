Google Photos major redesign rolling out with new icon, photo map search, and simplified UI

Starting today, Google begins rolling out a new update to its Google Photos app. The photo-keeping app is five yrs . old and has gradually changed the way we keep and review memories over the years. Google says more individuals are using Google Photos to see memories, after all, a theres a stories-like feed that shows you what your week appeared as if in past years.

Anyway, theres a new design coming to the UI, including a brand-new icon. The icon remains the colorful pinwheel, but its more circle-y and totally flattened, which weve seen Google do with many of its redesigned stock app icons.

There are three main tabs now rather than four: Photos, Search, and Library.

The Photos tab will are in possession of larger thumbnails, less space between photos, and youll see auto-playing videos aswell. Theres also a larger Memories carousel  which will maybe not show you more kinds of memories, such as memories with your closest friends and family, memories from trips, and last weeks highlights. Youll also have the ability to hide memories from certain people or time periods.

In the search tab, youll find a new interactive map thats great for finding memories. This was Googles most requested feature since Google Photos launch. You can search for photos by pinching and zooming on a map or you can watch the map move as you scroll throughout your photos. Google reminds that you could always remove data location or disable Location History and Location permission from the camera.

Finally, The Library tab is will youll see Albums, Trash, Archive, and Favorites. This is also where youll start to see the Print Store (in the united states, EU, and CA) where you could order prints of your photos.

The update is currently rolling out on the Google Play Store on Android and Apple App Store on iOS. You can update the app right now and youll start to see the new app icon, however, you may not start to see the new UI right away since the update is server-side aswell.

