Google Pay adds support for 25 new banks

Google Pay is getting support for a growing number of banks. The newest batch adds 25 to the list. These period 14 nations, the majority of which in Europe, though Australia and Japan get a new choice each.

These consist of conventional banks along with mobile-first options like Revolut in Japan, Curve in Germany, Lunar in Sweden and Norway and more. You can follow the source link for a list of just the new additions or take a look at Google Pay’s support page for the complete list of banks and cards supported in your nation.

Unfortunately, no new nations are included in the list, so if you were waiting for a regional launch of Google Pay, you’ll need to wait some more.

