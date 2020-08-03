Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price By Reuters

©Reuters FILE PICTURE: A 3D printed Google logo design is seen in this illustration taken



By Kate Duguid

New York City (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc (O:-RRB- obtained $10 billion in the investment-grade business financial obligation market on Monday, the Google moms and dad’s biggest ever bond problem, which it protected at its lowest-ever expense of funding.

Of the $10 billion available, the $1 billion five-year tranche was provided at a discount coupon of 0.45%, the most affordable discount coupon seen at that maturity given that Apple Inc (O:-RRB- provided a $1.5 billion five-year note at 0.45% in2013

Investor cravings was strong for the tech giant’s six-part bond, as low rate of interest and business bond purchasing from the Federal Reserve continues to support issuance. The offer gathered more than $31 billion in need, according to Refinitiv IFR. Previously, Alphabet’s least expensive discount coupon was 1.25% on a $1 billion May 2014 note.

“We’re at a stage where these extremely high-quality issuers – of which Alphabet is one – are going to price very very tight. That’s because there are a lot of buyers who need short-term, don’t-need-to-think-about-it money. You’re getting two times the yield on the five-year Treasury,” stated Tom Graff, head of set earnings at BrownAdvisory

Last week Alphabet reported its very first quarterly sales drop in its …