Google outs Android 11 Beta 1.5 with minor fixes, fully working Google Pay

Google's name of pre-release Android variations

Google is now launching Android 11 Beta 1.5. That may be the official brand, we’re not necessarily kidding. This comes around 1 week after the first beta came out for reinforced Pixels. The new build up number will be RPB1.200504.020, and it is rolling out there now to individuals who have their Pixel enrolled in to the Android Beta program.

For those of you who will be more trial and error in character, factory images are usually up for grabs when you’d rather not necessarily wait plus manually set it up.

This is a pest fixing release, which makes Google Pay functional again, and fixes a reboot crash while using gesture navigation to modify apps in various orientations. Some bug concerning eSIM on the Pixel 3 plus 3a is additionally gone, in addition to some advancements for Bluetooth baked within. There continue to be known problems around Android Auto, whenever functionality there exists broken for you personally, keep in mind that Google is aware of these kinds of.

