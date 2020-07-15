Google outlines 20 new games coming to Stadia

In a Stadia Connect livestream Google previewed 20 new titles which are coming to the gaming platform between now and January 2021.
They include the following:
- One Hand Clapping – available now
- PUBG Season 8 – July 30
- Serious Sam 4 – August
- PGA Tour 2K21 – August 21
- Super Bomberman R Online – Fall 2020
- NBA 2k21 – Fall 2020
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Fall 2020
- Dead by Daylight – September
- Hitman – September 1
- Hitman 2 – September 1
- Hitman 3 – January 2021
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – September 18
- Hello Neighbor – September 20
- Outriders – Holiday 2020
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek – Holiday 2020
Additionally developer Splash Damage will release Outcasters as a Stadia exclusive, while developers Harmonix, Supermassive Games and Uppercut Games will work on titles for Stadia.
Here are trailers for most of the games coming to Stadia.