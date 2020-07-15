Google outlines 20 new games coming to Stadia

In a Stadia Connect livestream Google previewed 20 new titles which are coming to the gaming platform between now and January 2021.

They include the following:

One Hand Clapping – available now

PUBG Season 8 – July 30

Serious Sam 4 – August

PGA Tour 2K21 – August 21

Super Bomberman R Online – Fall 2020

NBA 2k21 – Fall 2020

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Fall 2020

Dead by Daylight – September

Hitman – September 1

Hitman 2 – September 1

Hitman 3 – January 2021

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – September 18

Hello Neighbor – September 20

Outriders – Holiday 2020

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek – Holiday 2020

Additionally developer Splash Damage will release Outcasters as a Stadia exclusive, while developers Harmonix, Supermassive Games and Uppercut Games will work on titles for Stadia.

Here are trailers for most of the games coming to Stadia.

