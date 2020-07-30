Google One will backup iOS or Android devices for free

Google One, the cloud storage service that Google introduced back in 2018, will now backup your iOS or Android phone for free with your Google account. The iOS app will have the ability to backup your pictures, videos, contacts and calendar occasions, combining what’s used by various services like Photos and Drive into one location,Android Authority notes Meanwhile the Android app, which might already backup a range of files from your phone, will now provide backups without a Google One subscription.

Along with supporting your files, Google One is likewise being upgraded to make it much easier to handle which files are being kept. This storage management function is readily available from either the app or the web, and will let you handle files conserved from Drive, Gmail, and Photos in one location.

You get 15 GB of storage for free with your individual Google Account (G Suite accounts aren’t supported by the brand-new functions), and Google provides paid storage strategies that begin at $1.99 a month for 100 GB of storage. Google states the brand-new functions are presenting for Android in the coming days, which the brand-new iOS app is releasing quickly. A total list of the nations where Google One is readily availablecan be found here

.