Google One app now offers free phone backups on Android, iOS app coming soon

Google One– the search giant’s subscription-based cloud storage service that works throughout Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail– is including a number of brand-new functions that nearly every Android mobile phone user will value. Google has actually revealed that the Google One app will now use an automated phone backup center on Android phones forfree

.

You do not require a paid Google One membership to benefit from this function. But do bear in mind that the storage area taken in by your phone’s backup information will be subtracted from the free 15 GB cloud storage users get when they make a Google account. The business is likewise releasing the Google One app for iOS too, total with the free phone backup function.

Additionally, Google is likewise bringing a file supervisor tool to the Google One app in addition to the desktop customer. The storage supervisor will make it simpler for users to handle their cloud storage area by erasing scrap files and keeping just the essential information. This will show to be particularly convenient for users who are not paid customers of the service.