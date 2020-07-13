Google now lets users in the EEA explore other countries’ Play Stores

Google Play users in the European Economic Area (EEA) can now freely browse content from other EEA regions straight from their devices and without going into any additional loopholes. The change is already in effect but Google still doesn’t allow you to download or purchase content from other regions.











Google Play new option for EEA users

In order to browse the Play Store from a different region than your default, you’ll have to go to the web version of the Play Store and then sign out from your account or simply go into incognito mode. Then you can head to the very bottom of the page, click on location and select any of the listed 31 countries (including the UK). You’ll be able to browse through apps, music, books, movies and TV shows and can even see pricing in the local currency.

It’s still strange that Google would let you see content from other countries including pricing without giving you the option to download any of it. It remains to be seen what urged the search giant to enact this decision or if these restrictions will fade away in the future.

