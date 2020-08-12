Google Nest WiFi Router (2nd Generation) – 4×4 AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router with 2200 Sq Ft Coverage



This nest Wi-Fi device blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. [1] from the team that made the best-selling mesh Wi-Fi System in the US. [2] nest Wi-Fi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi System. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider modem or gateway to create your Wi-Fi network. [1]Home size, materials and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need additional newest Wi-Fi devices for full coverage. Strength and speed of signal will depend on your internet provider. [2] based on monthly retail sales of mesh Wi-Fi systems in the US between 2017 – 2018 as reported by the NPD group, Inc. [3] Home size, materials and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Wi-Fi points for full coverage. Strength and speed of signal will depend on your internet provider.

Each nest wi fi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable wi fi coverage for your home. [1]

Intelligently works behind the scenes to make sure your WiFi remains fast; so you can walk from room to room on a video call with an uninterrupted signal; and automatic updates help your network stay safe and sound

Nest WiFi is easy to set up in the google home app; connect and manage devices in your network; plus pause WiFi to limit screen time for the kids

Nest WiFi is a scalable and flexible WiFi system. If you need more coverage, add nest WiFi points for an additional 1600 square feet of WiFi and a smart speaker with the google assistant. Nest WiFi is also compatible with google WiFi