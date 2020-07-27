Google Nest WiFi Router 2 Pack (2nd Generation) – 4×4 AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers with 4400 Sq Ft Coverage



[1] Home size, materials and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage. Strength and speed of signal will depend on your internet provider. [2] This is based on only using connected devices at a data rate of 1 Mbps each. Requires sufficient broadband internet connection and connected devices to be located within Wi-Fi coverage area described at g. co/nestwifi/coverage. Strength and speed of signal will also depend on your internet provider. [3] Strength and speed of signal will depend on your internet provider.

This product includes two router units.

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.[1]

One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

Nest Wifi routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices, and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time.[2] Compatible with Google Wifi; Ethernet ports included on each router 15W power adapter.

Intelligently works behind the scenes to make sure your Wi-Fi remains fast.[3] Walk from room to room on a video call with an uninterrupted signal Nest Wifi automatically updates itself to get new features and help your network stay safe and sound.

Nest Wifi is easy to set up in the app.[4] Easily create a guest network and share your password in just a few taps Decide which devices to prioritize for faster speeds and use parental controls to manage online time for the kids.

