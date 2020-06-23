Google Nest Hub Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

In modern times, smart speakers have really taken off as a category — internationally, at least, or even in India yet — and smart displays will be the next evolution in this space. These are devices that offer the exact same functionality as smart speakers, but the addition of a screen enables them to supply visual context to some of the responses while opening up additional use cases.

We’ve seen a bunch of smart devices with displays, including the Amazon Echo Show using its giant 10-inch display, and its particular smaller sibling the Echo Show 5. Some devices position themselves as digital clocks, including the 4-inch Lenovo Smart Clock and the Amazon Echo Spot. We have around today the Google Nest Hub, which Google is positioning as a digital photo frame, though it competes with anything else that we’ve mentioned as a smart display. Does this product deserve a location in your home? Let’s find out.

Google Nest Hub design and features

Unlike the Lenovo Smart Clock and Amazon Echo Show 5, which seem like single, continuous pieces, the Google Nest Hub appears like a tablet attached to a wedge-shaped base. This reduces the overall footprint of these devices, which means it may fit in tighter spaces, like on a narrow tabletop. With nevertheless, it certainly does not look as elegant since the other two devices.

At seven inches, this display sits between your likes of the Lenovo Smart Clock and the more expensive Amazon Echo Show, and the result is really a screen that’s big enough to be visible from across a space without taking too much physical space on a dining table. The wedge-shaped base at the back gets the fabric coating we’ve arrive at associate with products and services in this category. The display has fairly thick bezels on all sides, again something we’ve seen across the category.

The top bezel houses a prominent ambient light sensor (which looks as being similar to a camera, but isn’t one) with two mics on either side. Just behind this sensor is really a physical switch to toggle the mics on or off. This positioning makes this button a lot more accessible than its counterpart on the Lenovo Smart Clock.

Physical buttons to control the quantity are present on the rear right (when trying from the front), and therefore are fairly accessible as well, though we would’ve preferred to own them on top instead. The power inlet is the only port on the base of the device. There’s no USB port like on the Lenovo Smart Clock, also it would’ve been nice to own one to charge our phone.

The familiar fabric finish

Getting started with the device is pretty simple, and you also do so via the Google Home app. Follow the instructions and you will be up and running right away. As we said earlier in the day, Google is positioning this product as an electronic photo frame, so as opposed to a clock face you can pick a ‘Photo Frame’ that will arrive when the device is idle.

The default Photo Frame circles throughout your “best photos” from Google Photos, though you have the choice to set a custom album (including shared albums) since the source. Other Photo Frames include Art Gallery (with a choice of different themed photos that Google has collected from a selection of sources) and Experimental, which, for now, allows you to link your device with Facebook or Flickr. Alternatively, you can choose a full-screen clock, with eight different clock faces for you yourself to choose from.

During setup (or later), you are able to choose to enable Voice Match, which lets multiple people use the device and get individually personalised answers for questions such as “What’s on my calendar?”. We tried this with a couple of users and it worked as advertised during the time we spent with the device.

The clock ‘Photo Frame’ on the Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub performance

If you might be using such a thing other than one of many full-screen clock faces, you will notice the time and weather in the bottom left of the screen, though you have the choice of disabling both if necessary. You can swipe left or to cycle through photos if you do not like the one on display at any time. Via the app, you can get a grip on the duration after which these devices automatically loads the next image.

Swiping down from the very best brings immediate access to Home View, which offers use of user-defined Routines, Media, and access to other smart home devices you will probably have connected with your Google account. Routines, obviously, give you the capability to trigger multiple actions with a single phrase. For example, you could have a morning routine that adjusts your lights, tells you about today’s weather, news, and commute etc. when you say, “Ok Google, good morning”.

Swiping up from the bottom brings you immediate access to options like brightness, volume, don’t disturb, alarms, and settings. However, most major options need to be controlled via the Google Home app. If you swipe inwards from the right edge, you can see additional cards, which is familiar to the majority of Android users and anybody who’s used the Google app on iOS. For example, each day, you might visit a card indicating the time that Google predicts it will take for you yourself to drive to work. Additional cards for YouTube Music, YouTube, as well as other suggestions associated with things to test the Google Nest Hub are present aswell.

Cards on the Google Nest Hub

You can touch any card to display it full-screen and see more information, or trigger an associated action. Tapping a video in the YouTube card, for example, starts playing it full-screen. At any point, you can swipe inwards from the left edge to return to the last screen. Doing so from the Photo Frame goes to a boring digital clock with white text on a black back ground even if you are employing the full-screen clock frame to begin with.

The card-based UI makes sense, and our only complaint is that exactly like with other smart speakers, prompts and alerts are merely triggered by user actions. Google has done an excellent job using its card-based alerts on Android and within Google app on iOS, proactively presenting information such as for example commute times as when needed, but that doesn’t happen here.

Now when smart speakers made their debut, it made sense which they didn’t have proactive alerts, because nobody wants a tool randomly speaking up to present information, regardless of how critical it thinks the need. However, there’s no dependence on smart displays to mimic the behaviour of smart speakers in this respect, and it will be great to be offered cards as and when necessary, without screen swipes or voice commands.

Two active timers on the Google Nest Hub

The screen aids in context for other tasks as well. When you set a timer, for example, the whole screen displays a countdown, with a ring around it indicating the current proportion of time remaining, along with on-screen pause and cancel buttons. This can be dismissed using swipe gestures without cancelling the timer, though we found it helpful to be able to begin to see the current position of the timer and never having to ask the voice-based assistant.

The screen also enables enhanced integration with smart home devices in some scenarios. For example, you get the capacity to view feeds from compatible smart home cameras on the Google Nest Hub’s screen with a voice command. We tried this with a Mi Home Security Camera and it worked as expected.

We also enjoyed watching the sporadic YouTube video on the display. You can do that by asking Google Assistant on these devices to play something specific from YouTube. If it generally does not find a precise match, you will end up presented with relevant search results and you will pick the one that you like.

Unfortunately, you cannot watch videos from Netflix (as “Netflix can’t be played on smart displays”, according to Google Assistant) or any other source. You can, however, cast videos from your own phone to the Google Nest Hub, like you would to any Chromecast-connected TELEVISION.

Watching a YouTube video on the Google Nest Hub

Audio gets loud enough to be heard across a room, whether you are watching videos or listening to music. The speakers aren’t great in terms of audio fidelity though, and the entire sound performance isn’t too different from what you’d get with a Google Home mini.

As we mentioned earlier, the Google Nest Hub comes with an ambient light sensor that’s used to automatically get a grip on the brightness of the display. This worked pretty much, and we never found ourselves having to manually adjust the brightness level anytime. When the area is dark, your Photo Frame is replaced with a giant digital clock, and the display gets really dim to the stage that it is not a distraction at all, though the time is still visible from a distance.

Without a camera, you can’t make video calls, but audio calling is supported via Google Duo. Though Google Assistant on smart speakers like Google Home now supports Hindi, this has perhaps not been extended to smart displays just like the Google Nest Hub yet, which is something prospective buyers should bear in mind.

Verdict

We quite liked the Google Nest Hub as a product, though it’s clear from enough time we spent with it that smart displays have a long way to go before they become truly smart. For now, these are just smart speakers that can present additional visual context with a answers, without realising the entire potential of the display. Maybe that’s the reason Google markets this product as a “photo frame” rather than a certainly smart display.

We is able to see this product being useful in certain contexts, like in kitchens to view recipe videos, or in halls as, well, a digital photo frame, nonetheless it — and, indeed, many other products of the category — fall short to be truly smart. One can just only hope that the next generation of products and services is an improvement in this regard.