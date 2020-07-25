Google Nest Cam Indoor Wired Home Security Camera 24/7 live video, 1080p HD, Wifi, Night Vision, 2-Way Talk, Mobile Intelligent Alerts, 3-hour event snapshot, works with Google Assistant & Alexa



Nest Cam Indoor helps you stay connected to what matters – from anywhere. Watch live video in super-clear 1080p HD. And get alerts on your phone if there’s motion or sound.

Night vision featuring 8 high-power infrared LEDs provide light for clear video in the darkest conditions.

Mobile alerts and notifications let you know as soon as your camera spots activity. Take action or save the event for sharing later. 3-hour snapshot history makes sure you don’t miss a thing.

Industry-leading security means that your video feed and information is well protected. Enable two-factor authentication and take your account protection to the next level.

Free trial of Nest Aware for 30-days. Experience 10-day video history, intelligent alerts and activity zones. Keep the service starting at $6 per month for your Nest devices after the trial ends.

Talk and listen with 2-way audio. Say hi, tell the dog to get off the couch or remind the kids to put the milk away. All with the touch of a button on the Nest app.

Easy setup with flexible mounting and free Nest app. Place the camera on a shelf, mount to the wall, or use the magnet base. Then plug into a wall outlet and the Nest App walks you through the rest.

2-year Limited Warranty