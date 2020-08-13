Google might not release Pixel 5, only the XL variant

Everyone was hoping that after the Pixel 4 frustration, Google will have taken things seriously with the Pixel lineup however after finding out that the Pixel 5 would sport a Snapdragon 765 G chipset, we aren’t sure about that any longer. Moreover, the most current report has it that the business prepares to release an XL variation of the Pixel 5 only so no little screen flagship this year.

On the other hand, this might suggest that Google will focus entirely on the XL and provide much better experience accompanied with substantially much better hardware. Aside from the Snapdragon 765 G chipset, the phone is reported to have a 6.67- inch OLED panel from BOE or Samsung with 120 Hz revitalize rate, a minimum of 8GB of RAM and most likely re-introduce the finger print reader. The cost is likewise going to be $100 lower than the previous generation beginning at $699

It’s clear that Google is moving far from the premium sector however will it suffice to return to development? The most current information programs United States users pay $500 typically for their brand-new phones so possibly Google is intending to get as close as possible to that number.

