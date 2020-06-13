Google Messages will get Android 11 Bubbles over the next month

Following the release regarding the very first build regarding Android 11 Beta, Googles official Reddit handle /u/androidbetaprogram has submitted that Android Messages will be working together with Android 11s new Bubbles API over the next month.

For those who find themselves enrolled in the Android Messages Beta software through the Play Store, you can expect Bubbles in the next 7 days or two. Of training course, those consumers will must be running the Android 11 Beta.

Android 11 will allow third party programs to use Bubbles, a new API that allows an software minimize the instance in to a floating group thats attracted over the UI. As a new notice comes in, the Bubbled software opens above another software thats at present open. You can expect this specific experience to become akin to Chat Heads upon Facebook Messenger.















Back in December, Google has been discovered to become testing a new floating Bubbles feature.

The article also describes that Bubbles is a characteristic controlled simply by the program, so software developers should enable Bubbles for their thirdparty apps.

I individually dont just like Chat Heads, and I discover the Bubbles features to become potentially obtrusive and blocks the user interface. What do you consider of this fresh Android 11 feature? Do you see this type of feature hassle-free of a hassle?

Source