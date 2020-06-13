Google Messages will get Android 11 Bubbles over the next month

Following the release regarding the very first build regarding Android 11 Beta, Googles official Reddit handle /u/androidbetaprogram has submitted that Android Messages will be working together with Android 11s new Bubbles API over the next month.
For those who find themselves enrolled in the Android Messages Beta software through the Play Store, you can expect Bubbles in the next 7 days or two. Of training course, those consumers will must be running the Android 11 Beta.
Android 11 will allow third party programs to use Bubbles, a new API that allows an software minimize the instance in to a floating group thats attracted over the UI. As a new notice comes in, the Bubbled software opens above another software thats at present open. You can expect this specific experience to become akin to Chat Heads upon Facebook Messenger.
Back in December, Google has been discovered to become testing a new floating Bubbles feature.
The article also describes that Bubbles is a characteristic controlled simply by the program, so software developers should enable Bubbles for their thirdparty apps.
I individually dont just like Chat Heads, and I discover the Bubbles features to become potentially obtrusive and blocks the user interface. What do you consider of this fresh Android 11 feature? Do you see this type of feature hassle-free of a hassle?