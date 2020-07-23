Google Messages now lets you reply with emoji reactions

Google is adding a variety of brand-new functions to its Messages app for Android, consisting of the capability to reply to messages with emoji reactions, something that’s long been readily available in other messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and iOS’s built-in Messages app. The function was very first identified in screening in May, however Google has now formally rolled it out as part of the latest version of its Messages app.

To utilize an emoji response, simply tap and hold the message you wish to respond to and a list of adorable animated emoji will turn up that you can select from. You’ll just have the ability to utilize emoji reactions if you have RCS chat switched on, nevertheless.

Here’s a GIF from Google demonstrating how to utilize emoji reactions and what the emoji will appear like:

Google is likewise including a brand-new function to Smart Reply, which currently immediately recommends prospective actions for you: it can now recommend emoji sticker labels in addition to simply text. Right now, however, the function is just readily available in English, according to Google.

Take a take a look at how the function operates in this GIF from Google:





If text, an emoji, or a sticker label simply will not suffice, Google is including a couple of other convenient tools to assist you interact in Messages, consisting of a brand-new video call button you can tap to go directly from a text discussion to a Google Duo video call and media editor you can utilize to increase images and share them ideal inside a discussion.