Google Messages may finally be adding end-to-end encryption for RCS

An evaluation of the most recent upgrade to Google Messages recommends it may be relocating closer to having end-to-end encryption for RCS, according to 9to5 Google (through APKMirror). Rich interaction solutions, or RCS, is the follower to SMS messaging as well as does what most various other texting solutions do, however without the end-to-end encryption that apps like Signal as well as iMessage have. Its extensive fostering has actually been a little a mess, however the significant United States mobile service providers introduced late in 2014 that they would certainly provide RCS in 2020.

Google initially introduced RCS conversation as Android’s key texting system in 2018, as well as in November, introduced it was really rolling it bent on individuals in the United States.

An interior construct of Google Messages v. 6.2 has a number of lines of code that provide ideas to feasible future attributes for the application, consisting of 12 brand-new strings that describe encryption, according to 9to5 Google‘s evaluation. There isn’t adequate info readily available to identify whether the sender as well as recipient of messages in Messages would certainly require to be utilizing the application for the end-to-end encryption to be basically. The code updates do recommend a setup that may enable individuals to determine whether to approve consent to various other Android applications that have accessibility to messages to see encrypted messages too.

There’s no other way to recognize if or when Google will certainly ever before deliver the end-to-end encryption function. But the firm has actually claimed formerly that it was dealing with it, so it promises to occur.