Google Meet’s noise cancellation feature expands to more countries

Google announced its AI-powered noise cancellation feature for the Meet teleconferencing app in early June. It’s still unavailable to every one, but it will expand to cover a couple of more countries. Here’s what the support page says:

“Important: This feature will roll out to users in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. This feature isn’t currently available to users in South Africa, UAE, and the immediately surrounding areas.”

Once this feature reaches you, it’ll be on automatically (you will discover it in the Settings, Audio menu). You can change it off in case non-speech sound is very important for what you’re doing (e.g. playing a musical instrument).

If you’re wondering about trying it, note that Google made the premium features free for all through September 30. This means your meetings may have up to 250 participants, they can be livestreamed and recorded. Normally, these features can be found only to G Suite users.

There are more new features too. You can blur your background or change it entirely (no need to setup a green screen either). There’s also closed captioning, which transcribes speech in to subtitles (this only works in English for now though).

Source | Via