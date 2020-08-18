Google Meet now lets you cast your video conferences to the TV screen

Does the concept of having your work conferences on the most significant screen in your home appear appealing? Google Meet is including Chromecast assistance to let you do precisely that. You can now cast your conference to the business’s Chromecast streaming sticks, Android TV, and clever screens. “Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home,” Google’s Grace Yang wrote on the Chromecast support forum.

“We recognize that many schools are moving to distance/remote learning, and we wanted to support this new learning environment for teachers and students,” Yang stated. “Meet on Chromecast will let you host or join meetings giving you the opportunity to connect with classmates, collaborate on projects, and even attend lectures.”

When casting a Meet to your TV, your own audio and video feed will still be originating from your computer system– so it may get a little uncomfortable if you do not periodically glimpse at the cam to prevent looking sidetracked.

Supported Chromecast designs consist of the Chromecast Ultra and both the present and second-genChromecasts Google keeps in mind that “performance may vary” throughout Android TV and Cast- allowed screens. So if a conference is vital, possibly stick to your laptop computer.

To cast your Google Meet to the TV, …