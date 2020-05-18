Google Meet Hits 50 Million Download Mark on Google Play Store Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Data Reveals

Google Meet has actually gone across the 50 million downloads mark on Google PlayStore The video clip conferencing solution by Google is taking pleasure in climbing appeal amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although early right into the COVID-19 lockdown, opponents such as Microsoft Teams, as well as novices like Zoom ordered all the focus, Google has actually currently made its device a lot more extensively obtainable, as well as the outcome has actually been a big spike in downloads. Google Meet was lately made complimentary to everybody with a Google account as well as not simply for venture as well as education and learning consumers, which has actually rapidly thrust it previous 50 million downloads.

According to the data by application website traffic as well as efficiency onlooker AppBrain, Google Meet went across the 5 million mark at the start of March this year on Google Play Store as well as quickly struck the 10 million mark by the end of the very same month, reported AndroidPolice The data has actually currently exposed that the video clip conferencing application was downloaded and install over 50 million times from the Google Play Store till May 17.

Recently, Google revealed that Google Meet was complimentary to everybody with a Google account as well as not simply venture as well as education and learning consumers by means of G Suite, as was formerly the instance. Similarly, Meet assimilation was contributed to the left sidebar panel of Gmail.

The business last month additionally exposed its strategy to include numerous functions to the system for much better customer experience. This consists of format renovation, much better low-light video clip efficiency, as well as a lot more. Last month, Google had actually claimed that Google Meet was including approximately 2 million brand-new customers on a daily basis.