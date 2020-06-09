Google Meet gets AI noise cancellation to take on Zoom

Google Meet (previously Hangouts Meet) is Googles video conferencing different to the likes of Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Back in April Google introduced it is bringing in-app noise cancellation to Meet and now we received a stay demo that showcases the characteristic thanks to Serge Lachapelle who serves because the Product Management Director of G Suite.

The denoiser characteristic makes use of machine studying to suppress exterior sounds which arent speech throughout calls. In the video, we get an indication of the way it works as Lachapelle talks whereas making noises with numerous objects akin to a meals bag, pen and water glass. He additionally provides that its perfect for blocking out kids, pets and residential home equipment like vacuum cleaners.

The complete characteristic continues to be a piece in progress and it isn’t precisely clear how the sound blocking will likely be ready to differentiate between totally different vocal ranges and non-human noises. Google can also be offering finish to finish encryption for Meet and the precise denoising bit is finished on Google servers stay throughout calls and despatched again to the customers.

The new noise cancelation characteristic will likely be stay on Google Meets net consumer later this month, adopted by the Android and iOS apps.

Via