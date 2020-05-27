Google May Face Antitrust Case in India Over Google Pay App

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is wanting into allegations that Alphabet’s Google is abusing its market place to unfairly promote its cellular funds app in the nation, 5 sources acquainted with the case informed Reuters. The criticism was filed in February and the CCI has saved the id of the complainant confidential, the primary supply with direct data of the case stated. The criticism alleges the US tech big extra prominently showcases its Google Pay app inside its Android app retailer in India, giving it an unfair benefit over apps of opponents which hurts customers, the supply added.

Google didn’t reply to a request for remark. Two of the sources stated the watchdog knowledgeable Google concerning the case being filed a couple of days in the past and the corporate will reply in due course.

A supply stated the case submitting is at present being reviewed by senior CCI members. Typically in such instances, Google will seem earlier than the watchdog which is able to then determine on the best way ahead.

The CCI can direct its investigations unit to conduct a wider probe into the allegations, or dismiss the case if it finds no advantage in it.

“It is at a consideration stage,” the supply stated.

The CCI didn’t reply to a request for remark.

This is Google’s third main antitrust problem in India. In 2018, the CCI fined Google $21 million (Rs. 136 crores in India) for “search bias”, however an organization enchantment towards that’s pending. The CCI final 12 months additionally began probing Google for allegedly misusing its dominant place to scale back the flexibility of smartphone producers to go for alternate variations of its Android cellular working system.

Google Pay permits customers in India to do inter-bank fund transfers and invoice funds. It competes with apps similar to Softbank-backed Paytm and Walmart’s PhonePe in India’s crowded digital funds market, the place Facebook’s WhatsApp can be planning an analogous service.

Google stated on its weblog in September that its funds app had quickly grown in India to succeed in 6.7 crore month-to-month energetic customers, driving transactions price greater than $110 billion (roughly Rs. 8.31 lakh crores) on an annualised foundation. Use of such apps has surged in India.

The Google antitrust criticism alleges the corporate is ready to leverage its robust place in the Android market to advertise the app, the primary supply added.

Android cellular working platforms energy round 98 p.c of the 49 crore smartphones in India, knowledge from Counterpoint Research confirmed.

The criticism additionally alleges Google is selling its funds app utilizing search manipulation, the supply added, with out elaborating whether or not the allegations element how the corporate did so.

One of the sources, nevertheless, stated customers in India have choices to pick one of many a number of digital fee apps accessible on Android, one thing that Google can use to defend towards complaints over its dominant place.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the CCI was wanting into allegations that WhatsApp was abusing its dominant place by providing fee providers to its huge base of messaging app customers in the nation.

