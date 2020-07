Google Maps releases new features to help people navigate coronavirus hot spots

More than 11 million people world wide have contracted the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University , and 500,000 have died.

Countries and regions have implemented varying restrictions, with regards to the severity of the outbreaks, and that has complicated travel.

“COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way that we move around in the world,” Google Maps product management director Ramesh Nagarajan said in a news release in June.

“As cities and countries across the globe adapt, we’re committed to bringing the most pertinent information right to your fingertips. So when you’re ready and able to, you can safely venture out,” Nagarajan said.

To assist travelers, Google Maps is collecting data from local and national agencies and governments and alerting users to pertinent information. Here’s what users can expect: Restriction alerts Google Maps users will receive driving alerts to notify them of Covid-19 checkpoints when crossing national borders, as well as varying restrictions along their routes. Drivers will see the alert on the guidelines screen if they’re entering a location impacted by certain restrictions, like a mask mandate or social distancing regulations. Checkpoint and restriction alerts are available in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Testing alerts When someone is driving to a medical facility or coronavirus testing center, they are going to receive alerts reminding them of eligibility and facility guidelines, “to avoid being turned away or causing additional strain on the local healthcare system,” Nagarajan said. Alerts for medical facilities can be found in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea and US. Testing center alerts can be found in the US. Public transit alerts When using Google Maps to navigate public transportation in an area affected by Covid-19 restrictions, travelers will receive alerts from local transit agencies with reminders of regulations, like mask requirements or if government mandates are impacting transit services. Transit alerts are rolling out in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the US. In 2019 Google Maps introduced crowdedness predictions for public transit using countless contributions from riders to show people how crowded bus lines or trains are. Now it’s easier for people to submit their own crowdedness experience to check out how busy a train or bus they are about to just take tends to be. This will help commuters practice social distancing by avoiding crowded rides and planning their trip around times that are not as busy. Some features are not yet available in every country

